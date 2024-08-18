Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $48.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00012264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,008,022 coins and its circulating supply is 468,919,417 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.