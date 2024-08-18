Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) CFO Sells $935,000.00 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Interface Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 285,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interface by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 247,350 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Interface by 1,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 228,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

