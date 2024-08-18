Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $312,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,153. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

