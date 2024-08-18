Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells $251,380.41 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile



LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

