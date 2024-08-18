Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) COO Sells $92,495.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $141,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Ferrucci sold 1,501 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $7,595.06.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

