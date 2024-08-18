Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Acquires C$16,155.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Lyons acquired 1,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$16,155.00.

Martinrea International Stock Up 0.1 %

MRE opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.98.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.79.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

