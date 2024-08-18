IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $520.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $492.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

