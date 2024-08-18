Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

