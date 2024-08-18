Horizen Price Reaches $7.83 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.83 or 0.00013148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $120.06 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,334,275 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

