Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in July

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

