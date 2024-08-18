holoride Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. holoride has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $11,593.54 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.61 or 0.04457173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,297,213 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00180937 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,643.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

