Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 594,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

