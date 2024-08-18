Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 209,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,144. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hilltop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.