Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,115. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Herc has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

