Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 3,497 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JLL traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 186,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,868. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $254.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.