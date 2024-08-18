Head-To-Head Comparison: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $3.16 billion 11.22 $803.20 million $4.49 37.25 Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million 0.14 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.88

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Extra Space Storage and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $161.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.1%. Extra Space Storage pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 25.82% 5.43% 3.02% Sotherly Hotels 2.18% 7.86% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Sotherly Hotels on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

