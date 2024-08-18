Head to Head Analysis: Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) versus Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenet Fintech Group and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Secure 1 1 3 0 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clear Secure has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Clear Secure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.34 -$56.92 million ($0.48) -0.15 Clear Secure $613.58 million 6.67 $28.11 million $0.56 50.48

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -224.05% -58.95% -39.98% Clear Secure 10.36% 35.33% 11.40%

Summary

Clear Secure beats Tenet Fintech Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

