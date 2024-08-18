HC Wainwright Boosts XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $117.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. XOMA has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $329.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XOMA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

