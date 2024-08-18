Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,508,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 6,277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,756.7 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
