Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,508,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 6,277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,756.7 days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.