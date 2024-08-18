Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $382,234.83 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

