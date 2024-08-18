Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.3 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Trading Up 0.2 %
GCHEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Comercial Chedraui
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.