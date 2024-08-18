Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.3 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Trading Up 0.2 %

GCHEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.