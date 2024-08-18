GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) President Buys $160,365.88 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) President Michael Salaman purchased 85,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $160,365.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,425,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,706.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GRWG stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GrowGeneration by 47.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

