Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

