Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 418,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 106,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. 763,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

