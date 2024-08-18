Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.