Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.
Globant Stock Performance
NYSE:GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
