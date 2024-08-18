Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $257,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.
CRH Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.18. 2,976,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Further Reading
