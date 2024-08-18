Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 138 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.91. 251,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.97. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

