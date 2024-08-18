Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,308 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. AppFolio makes up approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total value of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,140 shares of company stock worth $30,928,274. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.70. The company had a trading volume of 168,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,001. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

