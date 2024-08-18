Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $2,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. 1,674,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

