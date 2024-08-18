Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 602,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $303.11 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.