Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,243,083.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,527. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

