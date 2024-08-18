Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,046. The firm has a market cap of $625.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.21. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

