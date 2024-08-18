George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$32,775.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75.

George Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$216.89 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$219.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

WN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

