Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.36 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $468,649.37 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,485,418,702.864926 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00592009 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $586,915.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

