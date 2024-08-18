Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $10.69 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.