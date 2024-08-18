G999 Price Reaches $0.0004 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.