Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 678,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,931. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

