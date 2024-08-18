Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211,278 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,278 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $58,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,572,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

