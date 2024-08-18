Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,268 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,845 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $23,580,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,406 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 193,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,352 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

