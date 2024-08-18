Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 292,760 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 213,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,419. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.