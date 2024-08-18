Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,185,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 423,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MDYG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 79,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

