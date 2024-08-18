Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

