Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,587 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 2,293,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,094. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

