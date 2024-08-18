Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. 1,922,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.17. The company has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

