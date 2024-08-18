Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,197 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 3,323,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,265. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

