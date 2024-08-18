FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
Shares of FANDF remained flat at $4.46 during midday trading on Friday. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.
FirstRand Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.