FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

Shares of FANDF remained flat at $4.46 during midday trading on Friday. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

