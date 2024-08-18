First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 761,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

