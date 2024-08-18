First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.32.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.