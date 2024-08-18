First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

