First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

