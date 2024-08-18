FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
FinVolution Group Stock Performance
Shares of FINV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 419,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,142. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
